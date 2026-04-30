Man killed in North York park shooting

One person has been killed in a daytime shooting at Marlee and Glengrove Avenue in North York, Toronto police say.

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 30, 2026 12:42 pm.

Last Updated April 30, 2026 3:03 pm.

A man has been killed in a daytime shooting in North York’s Wenderly Park Thursday.

Officers were called to Marlee and Glengrove avenues around 12:25 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The victim, an adult male, was located with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A suspect, a man in his 60s, was arrested nearby. Toronto police Insp. Peter Wallace says they believe this was an isolated incident, but would not comment when asked if the shooting was targeted.

Wallace also did not indicate whether the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The Homicide Unit has been called in to investigate. Anyone who was in the park or the area between 12 and 12:30 p.m. is asked to contact police.

Just a short distance away, Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw was participating in a prayer walk with Mayor Olivia Chow alongside faith leaders and community members on Eglinton Avenue near Allen Road

“It speaks to the importance of the prayer walk and the importance of us coming together with our communities in a meaningful way to help make sure we are doing everything we can to disrupt and get ahead of some of the violence our communities are seeing,” said Demkiw when asked to comment on the close proximity of the fatal shooting.

“It’s an important moment for us to reflect on the safety of this city.”

He added he’s been told by investigators there is no continued threat or concern for public safety in regards to this incident.

Toronto police on the scene of a fatal shooting near Marlee and Glengrove avenues on April 30, 2026. CITYNEWS/Daniel Frechette
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