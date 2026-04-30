Two Canadians detained by Israel off Greek coast: flotilla organizer

A flotilla organizer from Montreal says two Canadians were detained by Israel after the boats they were sailing on were intercepted overnight during a mission to break the nearly 20-year naval blockade of Gaza.

The Global Sumud Flotilla identified the Canadians as Marie Tota and Umir Tiar.

Organizer Ehab Lotayef spoke to The Canadian Press from Sicily after the interception disrupted plans for him and five other Canadians to set sail and join the flotilla, which launched from Barcelona earlier this month.

He says 22 boats were intercepted west of the Greek island of Crete, more than 500 nautical miles away from Israel and Gaza, and that organizers have not yet been able to contact those detained.

Lotayef says it’s alarming that Israel intercepted the boats so far from its own shores, a move he says amounts to an illegal abduction particularly since flotilla activists are unarmed civilians trying to deliver aid and draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He is calling on the Canadian government to “have a spine” and take action to ensure the detained Canadians are returned home safely.

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on social media that it was taking about 175 activists from more than 20 boats participating in the flotilla.

The ministry said it took “early action” to intercept the flotilla due to the large number of vessels and the need to prevent the breach of its blockade, claiming that Hamas is behind the flotilla.

On Thursday, Turkey’s foreign ministry condemned the latest seizure of boats in the flotilla as “an act of piracy.”

Last fall, Israel took more than 400 activists, including Greta Thunberg and Nelson Mandela’s grandson, into custody during the first sailing of the Global Sumud Flotilla. Shortly after, six Canadians sailing in the Freedom Flotilla, which has been attempting to land ships in Gaza since 2010, were also detained.

Israel later deported the participants, who claimed Israeli authorities abused them while in detention. Israeli authorities denied the accusations.

There’s debate over the legality of Israel enforcing its naval blockade in international waters, but some experts say international law protects the delivery of aid, regardless.

Israel says its naval blockade is needed to prevent Hamas from importing arms, while critics consider it collective punishment.

– with files from The Associated Press