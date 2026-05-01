OPP vehicle involved in crash on Hwy. 400 in Bradford

An OPP cruiser was involved in a collision on Hwy. 400 at County Road 88 in Bradford. HANDOUT/@OPP_HSD

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 1, 2026 2:23 pm.

Last Updated May 1, 2026 2:53 pm.

An OPP vehicle was involved in a crash with a dump truck on Highway 400 in Bradford Friday morning.

Provincial police say the officer was responding to an emergency call in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 400 near County Road 88 around 10:30 a.m.

The crash occurred when the dump truck was cut off by another vehicle and collided with the OPP cruiser against the barrier.

No injuries have been reported.

Two northbound lanes were blocked as police investigated but have since reopened.

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