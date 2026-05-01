Durham Regional Police say a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault and a series of indecent acts at a Pickering mall has been identified and arrested, thanks in large part to tips from the public.

Investigators say the first incident occurred on March 26, when a man entered a clothing store in The Shops at Pickering City Centre, at 1355 Kingston Road. While inside a changeroom, he allegedly exposed his genitals to customers and staff.

A week later, on April 2, the same suspect returned to the store and allegedly sexually assaulted an employee before fleeing the area.

Durham Regional Police released images of the suspect earlier this month, asking the public for help identifying him.

On April 25, officers located the suspect and arrested him without incident. Police have identified the accused as Brandon Edsel Sevilla‑Zelaya, 29, of no fixed address.

He is charged with sexual assault, indecent act, three counts of theft under $5,000, and 12 counts of failing to comply with probation. He was held for a bail hearing.

Despite the arrest, investigators believe there may be additional victims and have released a photo of the accused in hopes others may come forward.