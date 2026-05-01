Service on part of Line 6 Finch West halted due to collision between LRT and vehicle

Service on part of Line 6 Finch West has been stopped due to a collision between the LRT and a vehicle.

The TTC says there is currently no service between Norfinch Oakdale and Finch West due to the crash just after 4 p.m.

Shuttle buses are on the way to operate between the two stations.

No injuries have been reported.

This is the second crash between an LRT and a vehicle in as many days.