More Canadians plan to save or invest tax refund this year: TD survey

It's worth looking at the list of tax benefits that may apply to you, both federally and by province or territory. A person looks at the Canada Revenue Agency MyCRA login screen in a photo illustration in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 4, 2026 8:00 am.

Last Updated May 4, 2026 8:10 am.

TORONTO — A new TD survey shows more Canadians are planning to save or invest their tax refund this year as ongoing economic uncertainty shifts financial priorities.

The survey shows 47 per cent of respondents plan to save their tax refund, up from 29 per cent last year, led by the gen Z cohort.

Sixty-three per cent of gen Z respondents intend to sock away their refund, a significant jump from 30 per cent in 2025.

The survey also finds 33 per cent of gen Z respondents will invest the money, up from 14 per cent year-over-year. That’s also higher than the national average of 25 per cent.

Aaron Clark, senior vice-president of everyday banking at TD Bank, says for many young Canadians, investing has been as simple as opening a tax-free savings account and learning as they go. That’s helping them build confidence and long-term financial stability.

Instead of booking travel or splurging this year, the survey found more taxpayers are hoping to use their refund toward practical purposes like paying down debt.

More than a third of survey respondents said they’ll use their refund to pay down debt, compared with 23 per cent last year; while one-quarter of people say they will use the money to cover day-to-day expenses, compared with 18 per cent from a year ago.

Tax-filing season for most taxpayers ended on April 30, while self-employed individuals have until June 15 to file their return.

The survey was conducted using the Leger Opinion panel and polled 1,521 Canadians between March 26 and March 30. A probability sample of 1,500 has an estimated margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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