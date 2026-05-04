Pedestrian hit by a truck near Queen and Logan suffers serious injuries
Posted May 4, 2026 8:48 am.
Last Updated May 4, 2026 8:49 am.
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a truck in Toronto’s east end on Monday morning.
Toronto police and paramedics were called to the area of Queen Street East and Logan Avenue around 7:15 a.m.
Police say the pedestrian’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening. However, paramedics say the injuries are life-threatening.
The driver remained at the scene.
No further details have been released.