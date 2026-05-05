Sharp increase in suspected opioid-overdose related deaths over 4 days: Toronto Public Health

Toronto Public Health (TPH) issued a “drug alert” Tuesday, flagging five suspected opioid-overdose related deaths attended by paramedics between April 28 and May 1, 2026.

TPH says the average number of opioid overdose-related deaths for four-day periods over the past 12 weeks was two, so it has more than doubled.

All the incidents occurred outside of downtown, with three of the incidents in the same area in North York. Two happened at private homes and three of the incidents happened outside.

“None occurred at a shelter setting,” TPH pointed out.

What caused the increase in opioid overdose-related deaths?

While the public health agency did not pin point a specific reason for the increase, they mentioned a number of factors that were of note, including reports of a new batch of drugs circulating in the city. The drug is in light green, rock form and those who have used it have reported a higher potency overdose. “Outreach staff have reported heavier sedation associated with this substance,” said TPH.

In addition, Toronto’s Drug Checking Service has seen an increase in contamination of the unregulated opioid supply in the city. In their most recent bi-weekly report, they detected a new synthetic nitazene opioid on April 28 called clodesnitazene.

“Clodesnitazene has unknown strength and effects. Clodesnitazene is an opioid, meaning naloxone should reverse its effects in an overdose situation,” TPH explained.

The service also found that 90 per cent of expected fentanyl samples contained at least one other central nervous system or respiratory system depressant, including animal tranquilizers and benzodiazepine-related drugs.

Medetomidine – an animal tranquilizer – was found in 88 per cent of the samples and 62 per cent contained a benzodiazepine-related drug. More than half the samples – 57 per cent – contained a combination of all three – an opioid (usually fentanyl), a benzodiazepine-related drug, and medetomidine.

Benzodiazepines and tranquilizers induce longer periods of sedation and possible medical complications. Naloxone, used to reverse opioid overdoses, does not work on these drugs.

Toronto Public Health’s message to those using drugs

TPH says those who use drugs should try to avoid using alone. “Buddy up with someone who you trust,” they advise. Alternately, if available, they suggest using a supervised consumption site.

For those who need to use alone they suggest having a safety plan, including getting someone to check in on you by phone or in person. For support while using alone, you can call the National Overdose Response Service at 1-888-688-NORS (6677).

They also suggest carrying a Naloxone kit, which can help reverse an opioid overdose. Kits are available for free at various locations including pharmacies and can be obtained by calling Service Ontario (1-866-532-3161) as well.

With the contaminated drug supply, TPH warns that Naloxone may not work when benzodiazepines or tranquilizers are involved.

“Because these drug poisonings are medically complex, call 9-1-1 right away, still administer naloxone and provide rescue breathing and CPR if needed, and stay with the person until help arrives,” they advise.

See below, the TPH’s five steps to take when responding to a suspected overdose.