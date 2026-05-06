City promising better communication after foul smell wafts through east end

A recent problem at Ashbridges Bay water treatment plant made the smell much worse. City officials are promising to tell people next time when the beach starts to stink.

By Alan Carter

Posted May 6, 2026 5:33 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2026 6:56 pm.

The Ashbridges Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant is the largest of its kind in Canada, handling the excretions of 1.2 million people. The 75-acre plant processes 600 million litres a day, almost double that during a heavy rainstorm.

Nearby the plant is Woodbine Beach, a popular destination year-round and one that also sometimes stinks.

“At least one day a week, I would say it smells down here,” said one man, who likened the odour to treated human waste. “It can definitely get quite strong. Sometimes you can smell it all the way up to Gerard (street).”

An equipment malfunction at the problem exacerbated the smell recently, and at least one city councillor is upset that local residents weren’t informed about the issue.

“I think this was a very bad event, and it was not managed well,” said Coun. Paula Fletcher, who is promising to tell people the next time the beach starts to stink.

“When you’re living beside a plant of that size, and something goes wrong, there’s a mechanical breakdown, there needs to be an immediate protocol that people know that this smell is something that’s gone on, gone wrong, how long it’s going to last, what steps are being taken and how the plant’s being run.”

The head of Toronto Water admits there was a communication breakdown.

“We had a few people away, and there was some human errors made with people filling in and not moving that information up the line,” said general manager Lou Di Gironimo. “So what happened earlier was the complaints coming to us rather than us being more proactive.”

Toronto has spent nearly $300 million over the past decade to reduce the amount of odour coming from the treatment plant, and is planning to spend an additional $2 billion in capital upgrades on the plant over the next decade. The water department says it is reviewing its communication strategy to ensure it doesn’t leave area residents wondering what the smell is.

Exterior view of the Ashbridges Bay Treatment Plant in Toronto's east end is shown. CITYNEWS
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto bars frustrated by FIFA's 'ridiculous' trademark rules

There are only five weeks left until the World Cup, and Toronto bars are going to have to get creative to get around FIFA’s strict branding rules. The world governing body of soccer doesn't allow...

39m ago

Nine cases confirmed in legionnaires' disease outbreak in Toronto: health unit

Toronto public health officials say nine cases have been confirmed in an outbreak of legionnaires' disease.  Toronto Public Health says there's been no change in the number of confirmed cases as...

3h ago

The Latest: Cruise ship hantavirus patients arrive in Europe for treatment

PRAIA, Cape Verde (AP) — Three cruise ship passengers with suspected hantavirus infections were flown to the Netherlands on Wednesday for treatment. Three people have died and one body...

2h ago

Trial for Toronto couple charged in death of neighbour in Liberty Village underway

The trial began Tuesday for a Toronto couple accused of murdering their neighbour in Liberty Village. Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib lived alone in a townhouse at 26 Western Battery Road and was reported...

7h ago

Top Stories

Toronto bars frustrated by FIFA's 'ridiculous' trademark rules

There are only five weeks left until the World Cup, and Toronto bars are going to have to get creative to get around FIFA’s strict branding rules. The world governing body of soccer doesn't allow...

39m ago

Nine cases confirmed in legionnaires' disease outbreak in Toronto: health unit

Toronto public health officials say nine cases have been confirmed in an outbreak of legionnaires' disease.  Toronto Public Health says there's been no change in the number of confirmed cases as...

3h ago

The Latest: Cruise ship hantavirus patients arrive in Europe for treatment

PRAIA, Cape Verde (AP) — Three cruise ship passengers with suspected hantavirus infections were flown to the Netherlands on Wednesday for treatment. Three people have died and one body...

2h ago

Trial for Toronto couple charged in death of neighbour in Liberty Village underway

The trial began Tuesday for a Toronto couple accused of murdering their neighbour in Liberty Village. Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib lived alone in a townhouse at 26 Western Battery Road and was reported...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:35
Funeral service held for OPP Sgt. Brandon Malcom

OPP officers and other officials, as well as the general public, are paying their respects on Wednesday to a veteran officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash while on duty in Cobourg last week.

6h ago

1:42
Hantavirus-hit cruise ship to disembark passengers in Canary Islands

Passengers aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship are set to disembark in Spain's Canary Islands after three patients with suspected Hantavirus were evacuated.

8h ago

2:01
GTA gas prices increasing 10 cents Wednesday

Drivers across the Toronto region will face another massive jump at the pumps on Wednesday, as gas prices will rise 10 cents to 195.9 cents a litre at most stations. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

23h ago

1:46
Ford calls NDP Leader Stiles' prison threats 'Trump-style rhetoric'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called out comments made by provincial NDP Leader Marit Stiles after she suggested he could go to prison if a public inquiry is called into his government.

May 5, 2026 3:54 pm EST EST

0:36
Drug alert issued for Toronto amid suspected opioid-related deaths

Toronto Public Health issued a drug alert following five suspected opioid-related deaths.

May 5, 2026 3:00 pm EST EST

More Videos