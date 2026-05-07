East York brawl ends in stabbing, 1 woman arrested: Toronto police

A brawl between two women in East York ended in a stabbing Wednesday night, according to Toronto police.

Officers were called to the area of Lumsden Avenue and Eastdale Avenue at approximately 10:40 p.m. for reports of a fight between two women.

Police say one woman in her 40s was stabbed and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the other individual – identified as a 47-year-old woman – was arrested at the scene.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.