East York brawl ends in stabbing, 1 woman arrested: Toronto police

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 7, 2026 5:52 am.

A brawl between two women in East York ended in a stabbing Wednesday night, according to Toronto police.

Officers were called to the area of Lumsden Avenue and Eastdale Avenue at approximately 10:40 p.m. for reports of a fight between two women.

Police say one woman in her 40s was stabbed and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the other individual – identified as a 47-year-old woman – was arrested at the scene.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Most Canadians want social media, AI chatbot ban for kids under 16, poll indicates

OTTAWA — More than two-thirds of Canadians support banning access to social media and AI chatbots for children under 16, a new poll indicates. Seventy per cent of respondents to the Leger poll said...

40m ago

About 40 passengers previously left ship hit by hantavirus outbreak at island of St. Helena

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — About 40 passengers on a cruise ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak previously disembarked on the remote South Atlantic island of St. Helena after the first passenger...

23m ago

Chxrry, the first woman signed to The Weeknd's XO Records, is coming for the world

TORONTO — Chxrry is on the cusp of her first headlining hometown show, but the Scarborough-raised artist has her sights set far beyond the city. On a sunny Friday at Universal Music Canada’s office,...

34m ago

Pierre Poilievre set to speak at conservative conference in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Pierre Poilievre is set to address a conference of Canadian conservatives today as the Canada Strong and Free Network meets in Ottawa. The Tory leader is scheduled to give a keynote address...

35m ago

Top Stories

Most Canadians want social media, AI chatbot ban for kids under 16, poll indicates

OTTAWA — More than two-thirds of Canadians support banning access to social media and AI chatbots for children under 16, a new poll indicates. Seventy per cent of respondents to the Leger poll said...

40m ago

About 40 passengers previously left ship hit by hantavirus outbreak at island of St. Helena

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — About 40 passengers on a cruise ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak previously disembarked on the remote South Atlantic island of St. Helena after the first passenger...

23m ago

Chxrry, the first woman signed to The Weeknd's XO Records, is coming for the world

TORONTO — Chxrry is on the cusp of her first headlining hometown show, but the Scarborough-raised artist has her sights set far beyond the city. On a sunny Friday at Universal Music Canada’s office,...

34m ago

Pierre Poilievre set to speak at conservative conference in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Pierre Poilievre is set to address a conference of Canadian conservatives today as the Canada Strong and Free Network meets in Ottawa. The Tory leader is scheduled to give a keynote address...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Cool air lingers over the GTA

Cool and unsettled weather for the rest of the week with temperatures trending several degrees below seasonal.

10h ago

2:40
Toronto bars frustrated by FIFA’s ‘ridiculous’ trademark rules

Toronto bars looking to host World Cup watch parties will have to tread carefully, as FIFA cracks down on unauthorized businesses using their logos, slogans, or even just the words ‘World Cup.’ Brandon Choghri reports.

6h ago

3:35
Funeral service held for OPP Sgt. Brandon Malcom

OPP officers and other officials, as well as the general public, are paying their respects on Wednesday to a veteran officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash while on duty in Cobourg last week.

17h ago

2:18
Honda to halt plans to build Ontario EV plant amid auto sector tariffs

Honda is reportedly halting its plans to build an EV plant in Alliston, Ontario as auto sector tariffs continue to apply pressure to the industry.

17h ago

1:42
Hantavirus-hit cruise ship to disembark passengers in Canary Islands

Passengers aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship are set to disembark in Spain's Canary Islands after three patients with suspected Hantavirus were evacuated.

18h ago

More Videos