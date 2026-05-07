Most Canadians want social media, AI chatbot ban for kids under 16, poll indicates

The Chat GPT app icon is seen on a smartphone screen on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted May 7, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 7, 2026 5:21 am.

OTTAWA — More than two-thirds of Canadians support banning access to social media and AI chatbots for children under 16, a new poll indicates.

Seventy per cent of respondents to the Leger poll said they support age restrictions for social media like Instagram and TikTok, and nearly the same number, 69 per cent, support restricting AI chatbots like ChatGPT.

“Concern from Canadians is pretty high,” noted Andrew Enns, Leger’s executive vice-president for Central Canada.

Overall, more than 80 per cent of respondents said they are concerned about the potential negative impact social media and AI chatbots could have on children and teenagers.

While the poll didn’t ask what was driving the worries, Enns said potential factors could include recent U.S. court verdicts that found Meta and Google liable for harms to children, and the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. that has drawn questions around the shooter’s use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The idea of implementing age restrictions for social media has gained momentum globally since Australia became the first country to implement a ban last December.

In the poll, those with kids under the age of 16 were somewhat less keen on the idea of age restrictions, with 27 per cent opposing such measures, compared to 20 per cent among those who do not have children of that age.

The online poll of 1,848 respondents was conducted between May 1 and May 4. The Canadian Research Insights Council, an industry organization that promotes polling standards, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

Ottawa has promised to implement an online harms bill that could include age restrictions for access to social media, and the government is also considering whether to include AI chatbots in the legislation.

Culture Minister Marc Miller, who is taking the lead on the promised bill, said last week regulation of social media falls under the jurisdiction of the federal government. He made the comments after Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said his government will move to ban children from using social media accounts and artificial intelligence chatbots.

Enns said Miller should take away from the poll that “Canadians are quite seized by the issue.” Miller should also note there is equal concern about social media and AI chatbots, and a preference for a national approach, Enns said.

Most of the respondents to the poll, 55 per cent, said regulating access to social media should be the federal government’s responsibility. In comparison, 24 per cent said it should be a provincial decision, while 21 per cent said they didn’t know.

Many were skeptical the social media and AI companies would be able to enforce such a ban. Sixty per cent of respondents said they weren’t confident the online platforms could implement effective age verification and enforcement measures.

Just under 40 per cent said they were concerned banning youth from using AI chatbots could “limit their access to useful tools for learning, communication or creativity.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2026.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

East York brawl ends in stabbing, 1 woman arrested: Toronto police

A brawl between two women in East York ended in a stabbing Wednesday night, according to Toronto police. Officers were called to the area of Lumsden Avenue and Eastdale Avenue at approximately 10:40...

13m ago

About 40 passengers previously left ship hit by hantavirus outbreak at island of St. Helena

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — About 40 passengers on a cruise ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak previously disembarked on the remote South Atlantic island of St. Helena after the first passenger...

27m ago

Chxrry, the first woman signed to The Weeknd's XO Records, is coming for the world

TORONTO — Chxrry is on the cusp of her first headlining hometown show, but the Scarborough-raised artist has her sights set far beyond the city. On a sunny Friday at Universal Music Canada’s office,...

38m ago

Pierre Poilievre set to speak at conservative conference in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Pierre Poilievre is set to address a conference of Canadian conservatives today as the Canada Strong and Free Network meets in Ottawa. The Tory leader is scheduled to give a keynote address...

39m ago

Top Stories

East York brawl ends in stabbing, 1 woman arrested: Toronto police

A brawl between two women in East York ended in a stabbing Wednesday night, according to Toronto police. Officers were called to the area of Lumsden Avenue and Eastdale Avenue at approximately 10:40...

13m ago

About 40 passengers previously left ship hit by hantavirus outbreak at island of St. Helena

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — About 40 passengers on a cruise ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak previously disembarked on the remote South Atlantic island of St. Helena after the first passenger...

27m ago

Chxrry, the first woman signed to The Weeknd's XO Records, is coming for the world

TORONTO — Chxrry is on the cusp of her first headlining hometown show, but the Scarborough-raised artist has her sights set far beyond the city. On a sunny Friday at Universal Music Canada’s office,...

38m ago

Pierre Poilievre set to speak at conservative conference in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Pierre Poilievre is set to address a conference of Canadian conservatives today as the Canada Strong and Free Network meets in Ottawa. The Tory leader is scheduled to give a keynote address...

39m ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Cool air lingers over the GTA

Cool and unsettled weather for the rest of the week with temperatures trending several degrees below seasonal.

10h ago

2:40
Toronto bars frustrated by FIFA’s ‘ridiculous’ trademark rules

Toronto bars looking to host World Cup watch parties will have to tread carefully, as FIFA cracks down on unauthorized businesses using their logos, slogans, or even just the words ‘World Cup.’ Brandon Choghri reports.

6h ago

3:35
Funeral service held for OPP Sgt. Brandon Malcom

OPP officers and other officials, as well as the general public, are paying their respects on Wednesday to a veteran officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash while on duty in Cobourg last week.

17h ago

2:18
Honda to halt plans to build Ontario EV plant amid auto sector tariffs

Honda is reportedly halting its plans to build an EV plant in Alliston, Ontario as auto sector tariffs continue to apply pressure to the industry.

18h ago

1:42
Hantavirus-hit cruise ship to disembark passengers in Canary Islands

Passengers aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship are set to disembark in Spain's Canary Islands after three patients with suspected Hantavirus were evacuated.

19h ago

More Videos