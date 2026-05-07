Temperatures could turn a corner ahead of Victoria Day long weekend

While the cold air and temperatures are expected to linger for the next week, CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai says there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

And it could be in time for the Victoria Day long weekend.

As for this week, the cool temperatures are expected to continue. The high for Thursday in Toronto and the GTA was around 12 C, down five degrees from the average high this time of year of 17 C.

It’s expected to stay dry tonight, but pop-up isolated showers are still expected Friday. Frost is expected once again tonight for parts of the GTA over to southeastern Ontario along with some parts of southwestern Ontario.

Temperatures will start at 3 C in the city before getting up to 15 C by Friday afternoon with some sunshine in the morning.

“We have a lot of cold air aloft in the upper atmosphere. And so when the sun does its thing in the morning, it starts to make hot air rise.

“You get these single cell cumulus clouds and pop-up afternoon showers today, more so towards the east end on Friday,” said Ramsahai.

By Friday evening, showers will clear and the dryness will last through the morning on Saturday, but a risk of thunderstorms is possible between 5 and 7 p.m. as a cold front is set to slice through the region dropping up 10 millimetres of rain. There will be a slight risk of thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy downpours during this time window. The high will be seasonal for one day at 18 C.

Mother’s Day will be slightly cooler, and thankfully, dry for now. Toronto is expected to reach a high of 15 C with a mix of sun and cloud and some winds up to 40 kilometres per hour out of the northwest in the morning.

The below seasonal temperatures will last through next week, but Ramsahai said by the long weekend, there are a couple of days where the high could be 20 C or higher.

“So I would say another week or so to go before we start to see the, warm-up Friday, Saturday, and Sunday [of the long weekend],” said Ramsahai.

Extended forecast

Friday: High: 15 C, Low: 6 C – Scattered showers and partly cloudy at night

Saturday: High: 18 C, Low: 6 C – Late afternoon thunderstorms and scattered showers at night

Sunday: High: 15 C, Low: 3 C – Partly cloudy and breezy in the morning