CN Tower honours victims of Salsa on St. Clair shooting

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 12, 2026 9:49 pm.

Last Updated July 12, 2026 9:53 pm.

The CN Tower is dimming its lights in honour of the victims of the Salsa on St. Clair shooting that happened Saturday night.

Officials say the lights will dim at the top of every hour Sunday evening in homage of the victims.

Two men were killed at the festival during an exchange of gunfire that sent at least four others to a hospital with serious gunshot wounds.

Toronto Police said an estimated 13,000 people were attending the festival when shots rang out shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue.

Witnesses tell CityNews they heard multiple gunshots followed by screams from crowds of people who were running for cover.

The final day of Salsa on St. Clair was cancelled as police continue to investigate.

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