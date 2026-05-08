Halton police say they have taken down a smash‑and‑grab robbery crew responsible for a string of violent jewellery store heists across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), announcing eight arrests and more than 50 criminal charges on Friday.

The suspects — some of whom were already out on release orders at the time of the offences — are accused of targeting malls and shopping plazas from January to March 2026, as well as high‑end jewellery retailers in Burlington, Guelph, Brantford, Waterloo, St. Catharines, Hamilton and Barrie.

Halton Police Chief Stephen Tanner called the group’s tactics brazen and dangerous.

“This organized group has been targeting communities across the GTA for weeks… They act in complete disregard for the rule of law — four of the accused were out on forms of release at the time of their arrest,” Tanner said. “This investigation goes a long way toward restoring that sense of safety.”

The suspects — some of whom were already out on release orders at the time of the offences — are accused of targeting malls and shopping plazas from January to March 2026. Photo: Halton police.

Suspects damage Burlington store during winter crime spree, police say

Police say each robbery involved four to five masked suspects arriving in stolen vehicles with cloned licence plates. Armed with hammers, they smashed display cases, grabbed jewellery and fled within seconds.

In one incident, a stolen vehicle was driven directly into a Burlington Buy & Sell store, causing major structural damage. No injuries were reported.

Police have laid charges related to robberies at the following locations and dates:

Michael Hill (Burlington) — Jan. 25

Buy & Sell (Burlington) — Jan. 29

Barry’s Jewellers (Burlington) — Feb. 4

Charm Diamonds (Guelph) — Feb. 17

Charm Diamonds (Brantford) — Feb. 23

Charm Diamonds (Waterloo) — March 2

Barry’s Jewellers (Burlington) — March 3

Karat Jewellers (St. Catharines) & Michael Hill (Burlington) — March 6

Michael Hill (Burlington) and HW Williams (Hamilton) — March 16

Michael Hill (Barrie) — March 17

Police executed six search warrants in Toronto and Mississauga, recovering some stolen jewellery. The following individuals are charged:

Krishawn Scott, 21, Mississauga — Nine counts of robbery, nine counts of disguise with intent and breach of release

Joshua Akhigbe, 18, Toronto — Three counts of robbery, three counts of disguise with intent, possession of property over $5,000

Romario Angelo Abraham, 19, Mississauga — multiple robbery, disguise, mischief, dangerous driving and property offences

Cassie Miller, 19, Mississauga — possession of property over $5,000, failure to comply (two counts)

Adam Buttigieg, 21, Mississauga — robbery, possession of property over $5,000

Coulton Peters‑McComb, 22, Barrie — robbery, disguise with intent

Male youth, Toronto — Five counts of robbery, four counts of disguise with intent

Male youth, Toronto — robbery, disguise with intent

Photo courtesy: Halton police.

Police believe the group is responsible for additional robberies and say more arrests are expected.