Durham police investigate homicide in Oshawa

Police in Durham Region are investigating a homicide in the north end of Oshawa.

Investigators say they were called Saturday about reports of an armed person in the area of Simcoe Street North and Winchester Road East.

When they arrived, they found someone suffering from traumatic injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no immediate word on the age and gender of the victim, and no description of any possible suspects.

Investigators say there will be a large police presence in the area as they continue to investigate.