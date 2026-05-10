Iran responds to US ceasefire proposal but Trump rejects it as ‘unacceptable’

Vehicles drive past banners showing portraits of the school children who were killed during a strike on a school in southern town of Minab on Feb. 28, at Tajrish square in northern Tehran, Iran, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jon Gambrell And Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Posted May 10, 2026 1:49 am.

Last Updated May 10, 2026 4:40 pm.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran sent its response to the latest U.S. ceasefire proposal via Pakistani mediators and wants negotiations to focus on permanently ending the war, but President Donald Trump quickly rejected it as “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” with no details.

Iran seeks to end the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, where Israel is fighting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group, and to ensure the security of shipping, state TV said. Washington’s latest proposal addressed a deal to end the war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and roll back Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump earlier on social media accused Tehran of “playing games” with the United States for nearly 50 years, adding: “They will be laughing no longer!”

Trump is giving diplomacy “every chance we possibly can before going back to hostilities,” the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, told ABC earlier.

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen or heard publicly since the war began, “issued new and decisive directives for the continuation of operations and the powerful confrontation with the enemies” while meeting with the head of the joint military command, the state broadcaster reported, with no details.

Drone attacks target Gulf Arab nations

The fragile ceasefire was tested when a drone ignited a small fire on a ship off Qatar and the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait reported drones entering their airspace. The UAE said it shot down two drones and blamed Iran. No casualties were reported, and no one immediately claimed responsibility.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry called the ship attack a “dangerous and unacceptable escalation that threatens the security and safety of maritime trade routes and vital supplies in the region.” The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center gave no details about the ship’s owner or origin.

Kuwait Defense Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Saud Abdulaziz Al Otaibi said forces responded to drones but did not say where they came from.

Iran and armed allied groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon have used drones to carry out hundreds of strikes since the war began with U.S. and Israeli attacks on Feb. 28.

Iran says it’s on ‘full readiness’ to protect nuclear sites

Trump has reiterated threats to resume full-scale bombing if Iran does not accept an agreement to reopen the strait and roll back its nuclear program. Iran has largely blocked the strategic waterway that’s key to the global flow of oil, natural gas and fertilizer since the war began, rattling world markets.

The U.S. military in turn has blockaded Iranian ports since April 13, saying it has turned back 61 commercial vessels and disabled four. On Friday, it struck two Iranian oil tankers it said were trying to breach the blockade. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard navy says any attack on Iranian oil tankers or commercial vessels would be met with a “heavy assault” on U.S. bases in the region and enemy ships.

Another sticking point in negotiations is Iran’s highly enriched uranium. The U.N. nuclear agency says Iran has more than 440 kilograms (970 pounds) enriched up to 60% purity, a short, technical step from weapons grade.

In an interview posted late Saturday, an Iranian military spokesperson said forces were on “full readiness” to protect sites where uranium is stored.

“We considered it possible that they might intend to steal it through infiltration operations or heli-borne operations,” Brig. Gen. Akrami Nia told the IRNA news agency.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an excerpt of an interview with CBS airing Sunday said the war isn’t over because the enriched uranium needs to be taken out of Iran. “Trump has said to me, ‘I want to go in there,’ and I think it can be done physically,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that Moscow’s proposal to take enriched uranium from Iran to help negotiate a settlement remains on the table.

The majority of Iran’s highly enriched uranium is likely at its Isfahan nuclear complex, the International Atomic Energy Agency director-general told The Associated Press last month. The facility was hit by U.S.-Israeli airstrikes in the 12-day war last year and faced less intense attacks this year.

Iran warns against French-British effort in the strait

Iran’s deputy foreign minister warned against a planned French-British effort that aims to support maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz after hostilities are over.

“The presence of French and British vessels, or those of any other country, for any possible cooperation with illegal U.S. actions in the Strait of Hormuz that violate international law will be met with a decisive and immediate response from the armed forces,” Kazem Gharibabadi said on social media.

French President Emmanuel Macron responded by saying it won’t be a military deployment but an international mission to secure shipping once conditions allow.

Several attacks against ships in the Persian Gulf have occurred over the past week, and a U.S. effort to “guide” ships through the strait was quickly paused.

South Korea announced initial findings from an investigation that said two unidentified objects struck the South Korean-operated vessel HMM NAMU about one minute apart while it was anchored in the strait last week, causing an explosion and fire. A foreign ministry spokesperson said officials have yet to determine who was responsible.

___

Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press writers Munir Ahmed in Islamabad; Melanie Lidman in Tel Aviv, Israel; Tong-hyung Kim in Seoul; Julia Frankel in Jerusalem; and Josh Boak in Washington contributed to this report.

Jon Gambrell And Samy Magdy, The Associated Press





Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigate toddler death after falling from North York high-rise apartment

A toddler has died after falling from a high-rise apartment building in North York on Mother’s Day. Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Graydon Hall Drive in the Don Mills Road...

1h ago

Scarborough councillor Kandavel 'surprised' he is under OPP investigation

Toronto councillor Parthi Kandavel says he is currently the subject of an Ontario Provincial Police investigation. The Scarborough Southwest councillor said in a social media post on Sunday that he...

5m ago

4 Canadians aboard ship at centre of hantavirus outbreak back home, headed to B.C. to isolate

Four Canadians who disembarked the cruise ship at the centre of a deadly hantavirus outbreak  arrived in Canada on Sunday and will continue their quarantine. The Canadians, who were set to arrive...

26m ago

Driver, 34, facing attempted murder charge after woman struck in south Etobicoke

A 34-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Etobicoke on Saturday evening. Investigators say a woman was struck by a vehicle in the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police investigate toddler death after falling from North York high-rise apartment

A toddler has died after falling from a high-rise apartment building in North York on Mother’s Day. Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Graydon Hall Drive in the Don Mills Road...

1h ago

Scarborough councillor Kandavel 'surprised' he is under OPP investigation

Toronto councillor Parthi Kandavel says he is currently the subject of an Ontario Provincial Police investigation. The Scarborough Southwest councillor said in a social media post on Sunday that he...

5m ago

4 Canadians aboard ship at centre of hantavirus outbreak back home, headed to B.C. to isolate

Four Canadians who disembarked the cruise ship at the centre of a deadly hantavirus outbreak  arrived in Canada on Sunday and will continue their quarantine. The Canadians, who were set to arrive...

26m ago

Driver, 34, facing attempted murder charge after woman struck in south Etobicoke

A 34-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Etobicoke on Saturday evening. Investigators say a woman was struck by a vehicle in the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Drivers navigate a full DVP closure during a busy weekend in the city

Drivers are figuring out how to navigate a full DVP closure during a busy weekend in the city. As Rhianne Campbell reports, the Mayor says more than 180 crew members have been deployed to tackle the scheduled maintenance work.

21h ago

0:34
Dry and sunny for Mother's Day

Patchy frost is expected into Sunday morning as temperatures drop to near the freezing mark. Sunny and pleasant for Mother's with highs near 15 C

22h ago

3:00
Messi mania tests Toronto's World Cup readiness

A record-setting crowd packs into BMO Field to watch Lionel Messi, in Toronto's final test before hosting the World Cup. Brandon Choghri speaks with fans after the historic match.

22h ago

1:44
Toronto Tempo come up short in historic WNBA opener

The Washington Mystics spoiled the Toronto Tempo’s WNBA debut with a 68-65 victory on Friday.

May 8, 2026 10:36 pm EST EST

1:59
Celebrating Mother's Day 2026 in Toronto

With many in the GTA set to recognize Mother's Day over the weekend, Nick Westoll takes a look at a couple of marketplaces and events that are expected to host dozens of vendors.

May 8, 2026 8:48 pm EST EST

More Videos