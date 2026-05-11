Frost advisory issued for parts of the GTA, warmer temperatures arrive Friday

A frost advisory was issued for the GTA on May 11, 2026. Photo: iStock/Getty Images. tbgrant

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 11, 2026 8:12 am.

A yellow frost advisory has been issued again for parts of the GTA as below seasonal temperatures continue. However, they are set to improve by the long weekend.

Environment Canada issued the advisory early Monday morning for York and Durham regions, Hamilton, Caledon and Halton Hills.

The frost is expected to continue overnight and into Tuesday morning with damage to plants, trees and crops possible.

Toronto and the rest of the GTA were not included in the advisory, but could see a risk of frost overnight with lows between 1 C and 3 C.

Monday’s high will be 13 C, as highs in the low double digits will last through Thursday before a forecast high of 19 degrees on Friday.

Showers are also expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Early forecasts for the long weekend predict warm temperatures, with highs in the 20s and some showers possible.

Extended forecast

Monday: High: 13 C, Low: 1 C – Mostly cloudy

Tuesday: High: 14 C, Low: 7 C – Scattered showers

Wednesday: High: 16 C, Low: 7 C – Thunderstorms and hail

Thursday: High: 16 C, Low: 7 C – Partly cloudy

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