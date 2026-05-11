Hundreds of administrative roles cut in latest round of TDSB layoffs

The Toronto District School Board has announced hundreds of additional layoffs following last month’s job cuts.

A TDSB spokesperson tells CityNews that the layoffs will not impact classroom staff, but will affect administrative employees.

“After years of declining enrolment, the TDSB is taking steps to modernize and right-size the number of central administration staff to ensure resources are focused where they matter most — in schools and classrooms,” the spokesperson wrote.

“These changes do not impact classroom staff,” the spokesperson added. “As part of this process, the board is reducing 218 central staff positions and eliminating an additional 91 vacant positions.”

The school board says the changes are “part of the TDSB’s broader efforts to protect classroom learning, support student achievement and restore long-term financial sustainability.”

The move comes just weeks after the TDSB announced that it was eliminating 289 teaching positions for the 2026-2027 school year, also citing declining enrollment.

This is a developing story. More to come.