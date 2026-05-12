Durham Regional Police creating new Ajax station, division

The Durham Regional Police Service is moving ahead with plans to create a new station and division solely for Ajax amid projected population growth in the coming years.

During an announcement Tuesday afternoon, dignitaries revealed the location where they want to open a station. If the Region of Durham council ultimately approves funding later in 2026, the facility will be located on Harwood Avenue North between Rossland Road East and Taunton Road West.

Currently, officers assigned to patrol Ajax are based out of the DRPS station in Pickering.

“Where Ajax is growing in terms of density presents problems that quite honestly we need to build our capacity to meet this challenge,” Durham Regional Police Chief Peter Moreira told reporters, noting Ajax hasn’t had a standalone station for decades.

“The need here is great. Fifty-three per cent of the time a police officer leaves the Pickering station they’re in Ajax.”

Moreira said the Pickering station is located in a floodplain and can’t be expanded. He also said extra space is needed to support operations in Pickering, which would be freed up by moving personnel to Ajax.

The new station is projected to open in 2031 pending approvals. It’s estimated to cost $88 million.

Officials said the division will also host community response unit, criminal investigations, and community engagement personnel.