No more frost expected, warm long weekend forecast in the GTA

The Victoria Day long weekend is shaping up to be one of the best weekends of the spring in the Greater Toronto Area as temperatures are forecast to finally warm up.

A frost advisory that ended Tuesday morning was likely one of the last the GTA will see, according to CityNews meteorologist Jessie Uppal, as overnight temperatures are also improving.

While temperatures are still slightly below seasonal, the weather is starting to improve this week. Toronto will see some showers early this evening with steadier rain overnight and isolated thunderstorms. 10-20 mm falling in heavy downpours could lead to pooling of water on some roadways and low-lying areas into the early Wednesday morning commute.

Light showers and drizzle will continue on and off until mid-Thursday. Wednesday’s temperatures will get up to a high of 15 C and sunny breaks in the afternoon. It will be overcast and cooler on Thursday with a high of 12 C along with some damp conditions.

By Friday, temperatures will be hitting 17 C, accompanied by sunshine as the warmer weather sticks around for the weekend.

The forecast high for Saturday is 22 C with a slight chance of some passing showers.

Extended forecast

Wednesday: High: 15 C, Low: 7 C – Scattered showers

Thursday: High: 12 C, Low: 7 C – Light rain

Friday: High: 17 C, Low: 10 C – Mainly sunny

Saturday: High: 22 C, Low: 11 C – Chance of a shower