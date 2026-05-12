Republican senators say they need more detail on $1B White House security request

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators left a meeting with the director of the U.S. Secret Service on Tuesday saying they need more details on a $1 billion security plan for the White House, including a proposed $220 million to secure President Donald Trump’s new East Wing ballroom.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran attended the closed-door party lunch and talked through the request as a number of Republicans have questioned it in recent days. According to a handout he gave to senators obtained by The Associated Press, the $220 million would go to harden the ballroom addition, including “bulletproof glass, drone detection technologies, chemical and other threat filtration and detection systems and a host of other national security functions.”

The rest of the money would go for other security improvements, according to the document, including $180 million for a new, “long overdue” White House visitors screening facility and $175 million for “investments to train USSS agents in the modern threat environment.”

The Secret Service request comes after a man was charged with trying to assassinate Trump at the White House Correspondents Association dinner last month. Trump has said repeatedly that the ballroom construction would be paid for with $400 million in private funds, but the White House hadn’t previously disclosed the budget for security costs.

Republican senators have said they are supportive of a boost in security for the president, but several said that Curran’s breakdown was too vague — and they want to know more about how the money would be spent.

“I want more information,” said Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a close ally of the president. “I ran companies, okay? If somebody came to me and said they were going to spend a billion dollars on something, I’d get more detail.”

GOP pushback could endanger immigration enforcement funding

Republicans have added the security money to a partisan spending bill that would restore funding for immigration enforcement agencies after Democrats have blocked that funding since February. But the questions from within the party about the White House funding proposal could jeopardize the legislation, which GOP leaders are trying to pass without any Democratic votes.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Susan Collins, R-Maine, questioned why all of the security improvements weren’t in Trump’s budget released by the White House earlier this year. She said she asked for “a lot more data” in the meeting.

Indiana Sen. Todd Young said he could be supportive of “a certain measure of ballroom funding, which I think is defensible, but they need to go back and get us more detail about how exactly they arrived at the figures.”

The information provided to the senators was “broad categories,” Young said.

Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Monday, ahead of the meeting, that he believes the funding should be private. “That’s still my preference,” Paul said, adding that Congress had also increased the Secret Service budget after another attempted assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, during the 2024 campaign.

“Was it spent wisely? Do they really need more at this time?” Paul asked.

Secret Service cites ‘evolving threats’ in funding request

Beyond the White House improvements, the Secret Service said it is requesting $175 million for “enhancements for protectee security,” $150 million for “evolving threats and technology,” including countering drones and airspace incursions, and $100 million for security at high profile “events of national significance.”

The budget bill introduced by Republicans last week has far less detail. It would designate the money for Secret Service “security adjustments and upgrades” related to the ballroom project, “including above-ground and below-ground security features.” But it specifies that the money may not be used for non-security elements.

The White House has said in court documents that the East Wing project would be “heavily fortified,” including bomb shelters, military installations and a medical facility underneath the ballroom.

Democrats push back

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats will push the Senate parliamentarian to strike the security money from the bill. Under the rules for budget reconciliation, the complicated process that Republicans are using to pass the immigration enforcement money, the parliamentarian must review the text and can rule certain provisions in or out.

“Americans want lower costs, not a gold plated ballroom for our billionaire president,” Schumer said.

If the security money stays in the bill, Democrats plan to offer amendments on the Senate floor that force Republicans to vote on it. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, said that she will offer two amendments to redirect the $1 billion to money for a criminal justice program or law enforcement officers’ benefits.

There are also concerns about the money in the House, where Republicans have not introduced their own version of the bill. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., also attended the GOP lunch on Tuesday.

If doubts about the proposal persist, Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota suggested the security plan could potentially be pared down, punting some of the request to future annual spending bills.

Still, Rounds said it’s possible Republicans will approve the entire request once they have more details, so it gets done quickly.

“I think as more of the information begins to come out, I think people are going to feel a lot more comfortable with what they are requesting,” Rounds said.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has backed the legislation, arguing that the Senate should pass it now, “given the obstruction that the the Democrats have posed and their unwillingness to fund law enforcement.”

Associated Press writers Kevin Freking and Stephen Groves contributed to this report.