U.S. cafe chain Dunkin’ to return to Canada through agreement with Foodtastic

U.S. cafe chain Dunkin’ is headed back to Canada.

Canadian restaurant operator Foodtastic says it has signed a master franchising agreement with Dunkin’ owner Inspire Brands that will bring the brand north of the border again.

The deal will see Foodtastic open hundreds of Dunkin locations in Canada.

Foodtastic, which also runs Second Cup, Milestones and Freshii restaurants in Canada, says its first Dunkin’ will debut in late 2026 or early 2027.

While Dunkin’ once had hundreds of Canadian locations, it departed in 2018, after Quebec franchisees successfully sued the company for not sufficiently promoting the brand.

The chain founded in 1950 sells coffee, donuts and breakfast sandwiches.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press