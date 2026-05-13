Ford government spent nearly $200K in fees after buying, quickly selling private jet: receipts

Premier Doug Ford’s government may have quickly sold a controversial private jet for the same price it was purchased for, but it appears the process still cost taxpayers nearly $200,000, according to receipts and documents released by the Province on Wednesday.

The government only owned the plane for 12 days, but fees for maintenance, storage and legal services still had to be doled out, amounting to a total bill of $190,865.56.

The receipts released on Wednesday show that the government bought the used Bombardier Challenger 650 for US$21,000,000 before taxes on April 15, 2026, before selling it back to the Canadian aerospace manufacturer for the same price on April 27.

Ford was under intense pressure to release the receipts, which included documents that outlined the costs to store and maintain the plane, and facilitate the quick swap with Bombardier.

“Total Ministry transaction-related and ownership expenses recorded (exclusive of taxes) amounted to $190,865.56, reflecting costs incurred to support acquisition, preparation/planning for operation, and eventual disposition,” the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources outlined in a briefing note released among the receipts.

John Fraser, interim leader of the Ontario Liberal Party, issued a statement in response to news of the fees.

“It doesn’t matter if they sold it: Doug Ford and his Conservative government will always own this private jet. Every single cabinet minister signed off on it, and they have 16 million Ontarians to answer to,” he wrote in part.

Despite backlash, Ford defended purchasing the jet, saying it would’ve paid dividends by helping to unlock the potential of the north and in the ongoing tariff fight with the United States.

“I have to get around, I have to go to the U.S. more … it’s part of the job,” he said in late April.

But Ford changed course in the end, saying it wasn’t the appropriate time for the purchase, which his opponents dubbed “the gravy plane.”

“I heard loud and clear from the people that this was not the time to purchase a plane, so I’ve directed the staff to be in contact with Bombardier (to) sell it immediately at the same cost,” he said at the time.