4 suspects wanted for allegedly stealing $500K worth of jewellery near CityPlace

Four suspects are wanted for allegedly stealing over $500,000 worth of jewellery in the CityPlace area early Sunday morning.

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 13, 2026 9:44 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2026 9:58 am.

Toronto police say four suspects are wanted for allegedly stealing over $500,000 worth of jewellery in Toronto’s CityPlace area early Sunday morning.

Authorities were called to reports of a robbery on Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard around 4:50 a.m. on May 10.

It’s alleged that four masked males went up to the victims while they were parked in a vehicle and held them at gunpoint.

The suspects allegedly stole over $500,000 worth of jewellery from the victims and fled the scene in another vehicle.

One victim suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Video and images of the suspects and the vehicle have been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Photo: Toronto police.
Four suspects are wanted in connection with an armed robbery in which $500,000 of jewellery was stolen. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
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