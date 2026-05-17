Report: Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins second consecutive NBA MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has joined Steve Nash in the pantheon of Canadian basketball players.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard has won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award for the second consecutive season, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Sunday.

With the win, the Hamilton, Ont., native became the 14th player in NBA history to win back-to-back MVPs and joined Nash as the only Canadian hooper to accomplish the feat.

He’s the first guard to win consecutive MVPs since Steph Curry did it in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Following his first MVP campaign last season, Gilgeous-Alexander kept his foot on the gas pedal. He finished the 2025-26 regular season averaging 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, a career-high 6.6 assists, and 1.4 steals. He also shot a career-high 55.3 per cent from the field and 38.6 per cent from three-point range.

That scoring efficiency helped the 27-year-old make history, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain for consecutive 20-point performances on March 12 with his 127th straight showing. His record remains active and now sits at 140 straight games.

Past his individual statistical accolades, Gilgeous-Alexander helped his Thunder side to yet another first-place finish in the Western Conference with a 64-18 season — their second straight 60-plus win campaign — despite OKC having the third-most team games missed due to injury.

He led the league in clutch scoring, netting 6.5 clutch points per game while shooting 51.5 per cent from the field in those situations, and was named the NBA’s clutch player of the year earlier in May.

The superstar guard hasn’t let up in the playoffs, averaging 29.1 points, three rebounds and 7.1 assists while shooting 51.4 per cent from the field as his Thunder have coasted to consecutive sweeps over the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.

They’re set to take on the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals as they look to become the first team to go back-to-back since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. That series tips off on Monday, with Game 1 on Sportsnet 360 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT.