3 off-duty Toronto police officers facing charges in Barcelona

Three off-duty Toronto police officers are facing charges in Barcelona and the Toronto Police Service (TPS) confirms “the allegations are serious.”

“The officers were on vacation and were not travelling in any official capacity,” TPS tells CityNews.

“On arrival in Canada, one officer was suspended from duty as authorized by the Chief of Police in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act (CSPA). The two other officers will also be suspended upon their return to Canada in the coming days.”

In a separate statement, the Toronto Police Association (TPA) said they are aware of the incident and the charges.

“Given these charges relate to an off-duty incident, the Toronto Police Association has no further comment,” they said.

Neither TPS or TPA provided any further details or comments about the incident that led to the charges.

CityNews has reached out to local Spanish authorities for more information.