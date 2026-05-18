U.S. says it’s pausing long-standing military board with Canada

United States Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby attends a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted May 18, 2026 10:54 am.

Last Updated May 18, 2026 12:08 pm.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. undersecretary of defence said Monday that the United States is pausing a long-standing military board, claiming “Canada has failed to make credible progress on its defense commitments.”

In a post on social media, Elbridge Colby said his department is pausing the Permanent Joint Board on Defense “to reassess how this forum benefits shared North American defense.”

The board was established in 1940 and is an advisory forum for U.S.-Canada bilateral defence co-operation.

Colby said the United States can “can no longer avoid the gaps between rhetoric and reality” in the post, where he shared a link to a transcript of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s January speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Carney never mentioned U.S. President Donald Trump during the widely applauded speech where he described a “rupture in the world order.”

The address did garner the president’s attention and following the speech Trump referred to Carney as “governor.” But Canada has not been the main target of Trump’s ire in recent weeks.

With geopolitical uncertainty heightened by the conflict in Iran and closure of the Strait of Hormuz it’s unclear what led Colby to announce the pause of the defence board with Canada.

Carney has significantly increased Canada’s defence spending, surpassing North Atlantic Treaty Organization targets.

Canada spent $63.4 billion on national defence in 2025, meeting its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of gross-domestic product on defence for the first time. Carney has called it the “single largest year-on-year increase in defence investment in generations.”

Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole called the U.S. move “profoundly misguided” and said the timing was strange following Trump’s trip to China.

In a post on social media, O’Toole said “Canada has been and will be an ally that shares values of liberty.”

The Permanent Joint Board on Defense was set up under the Ogdensburg Agreement with then-president Franklin Roosevelt to manage the defence partnership between Canada and the United States.

Fen Osler Hampson, a professor of international affairs at Carleton University in Ottawa and co-chair of the Expert Group on Canada-U.S. Relations, said it has been used to steer bilateral defence co-operation, particularly at the policy level, including the modernization of the North American Aerospace Defence Command, known as Norad.

Hampson said the move to pull out of the board was “ominous” after Canada surpassed defence spending targets. He said the board also serves U.S. national security interests and the Trump administration is “shooting itself (in) its own foot.”

“It is also perhaps a shot across the bow as the government considers major procurement decisions on fighter aircraft and other programs where the U.S. is a contender with its F-35s,” Hampson said in a text message to The Canadian Press.

The Liberal government has yet to reach a decision on its order of F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin. It has been the subject of a political review for more than a year.

Earlier Monday, Colby posted on social media about meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra at the Pentagon.

Hoekstra has warned that there would be consequences to the bilateral defence relationship if Canada doesn’t go ahead with its purchase of 88 Lockheed fighter jets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2026.

— With files from Craig Lord in Ottawa

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

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