Hamilton police are searching for the driver of a maroon pickup truck towing a boat trailer after an 8‑year‑old girl was struck and seriously injured while riding her scooter in Stoney Creek on Monday.

The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on May 18 in the area of Barton Street and McNeilly Road, where officers responded to reports of a child hit by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene.

Police say the girl was riding her scooter along Barton Street when the pickup truck — described as maroon in colour and pulling a boat trailer — struck her and continued driving.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Investigators are urging the driver to come forward and assist with the investigation. They are also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on‑duty Division 20 Staff Sergeant.