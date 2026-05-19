Here are 10 Toronto tourist attractions and how to visit each one

As the FIFA World Cup approaches, hundreds of thousands of soccer fans are expected to descend on Toronto. For those looking to get the most of their trip to Ontario’s capital, here is a list of 10 tourist attractions you can’t miss when visiting the city.

If you are looking into going to multiple tourist attractions, Toronto offers the CityPass which includes the CN Tower and Ripley’s Aquarium and three of the following attractions of your choice: Royal Ontario Museum, Casa Loma, City Cruises Toronto, Toronto Zoo and Art Gallery of Ontario.

You can find more details on their website.

Here are some of the top tourist attractions in Toronto:

CN Tower

Price : $47 for an adults (14 to 64 years old), $34 for those 65+ or those six to 13 years old, $18 for children (3 to 5 years old.) Add-ons are also available.

: $47 for an adults (14 to 64 years old), $34 for those 65+ or those six to 13 years old, $18 for children (3 to 5 years old.) Add-ons are also available. Hours of Admission : Daily – 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (last entry: 9 p.m.)

: Daily – 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (last entry: 9 p.m.) Address: 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto

Head down to the waterfront and up the levels to catch one of the best views in the city from the tallest tower in North America.

Located next to the Rogers Centre, the CN Tower stands over 550 metres tall and on a clear day, you can see 160 kilometres away, all the way to Niagara Falls.

If you’d like dine while rotating atop the city, you can book a reservation at 360 The Restaurant and you will receieve complimentary access to the rest of the Main Observation Level.

To visit the tower, you can either buy a ticket in advance online or at the door.

Those feeling brave can also participate in the Edge Walk, the world’s highest external walk on a building, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

More details on visiting the CN Tower can be found on their website.

Ripley’s Aquarium

Price : $46 for an adult (14 to 64), $30 for those 65+ or those six to 13 years old, $13.50 for children (3 to 5 years old.) Add-ons are also available.

: $46 for an adult (14 to 64), $30 for those 65+ or those six to 13 years old, $13.50 for children (3 to 5 years old.) Add-ons are also available. Hours of Admission : Daily – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

: Daily – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Address: 288 Bremner Blvd., Toronto

Just underneath the CN Tower, you can see thousands of aquatic animals alongside interactive, hands-on experiences and animal encounters at Ripley’s Aquarium.

You can buy tickets online or at the door, but it’s recommended to buy ahead of time so you can skip-the-line and choose the exact date and time you want to visit.

To find out more details and what events will be happening over the next month, head to their website.

Toronto Zoo

Price : Admission price differs by month. Full details can be found here.

: Admission price differs by month. Hours of Admission : Weekdays – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weekends/holidays – 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last admission one hour before entry)

: Weekdays – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weekends/holidays – 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last admission one hour before entry) Address: 2000 Meadowvale Rd., Toronto

Walk over 10 kilometres of trails to check out the over 300 species and nearly 3,000 animals that call the Toronto Zoo home.

The zoo works to connect people and animals while using science and their knowledge to help fight extinction.

There are also multiple activities to participate in including walking among the kangaroos, a kids splash pad, wildlife health and science centre and zoomobile.

You can find all the details on their website.

Royal Ontario Museum

Price : $26 for adults, $21 for those 65+, $20 for students and youth (15 to 19 years old), $16 for children (4 to 14 years old)

: $26 for adults, $21 for those 65+, $20 for students and youth (15 to 19 years old), $16 for children (4 to 14 years old) Hours of Admission : Tues to Sun – 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

: Tues to Sun – 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Address: 100 Queen’s Park, Toronto

Check out Toronto’s world-class collection of 18 million artworks, cultural objects and natural history specimens from around the world and across all ages at the Royal Ontario Museum.

You can book museum tours daily and special exhibitions on now include “Shokkan: Material Encounters in Japanese Art,” and “Crawford Lake: Layers in Time.” They require general admission as well as an extra fee.

It’s encouraged to purchase ahead of time, but tickets are available at the door and the third Tuesday of every month is free.

You can find more details on the ROM website.

Art Gallery of Ontario

Price : $30 for an adult, $15 for a youth, free for children under 9 years old, free for Ontario residents under 25 years old

: $30 for an adult, $15 for a youth, free for children under 9 years old, free for Ontario residents under 25 years old Hours of Admission : Closed Mondays, Tues/Thurs: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wed/Fri: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sat/Sun: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

: Closed Mondays, Tues/Thurs: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wed/Fri: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sat/Sun: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Address: 317 Dundas St. W., Toronto

As on the of the largest art museums in North America, the Art Gallery of Ontario features more than 120,000 works of arts ranging from cutting edge contemporary to works by Indigenous and Canadian Artists.

Tickets include admission to all galleries and special exhibitions. Special exhibitions on now during the World Cup include David Blackwood: Myth & Legend, Painted Presence: Rembrandt and his Peers, Oluseye: Orí mi pé, and Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room – Let’s Survive Forever.

You can find more details about what’s on at the AGO and details about visiting on their website.

Hockey Hall of Fame

Price : $25 for adults (14 to 64 years old), $20, for seniors (65 years old+), $15 for youth (4 to 13 years old), Free for children under 3 years old.

: $25 for adults (14 to 64 years old), $20, for seniors (65 years old+), $15 for youth (4 to 13 years old), Free for children under 3 years old. Hours of Admission : Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., opens at 9 a.m. for extended hours from June 27 to Sept. 7

: Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., opens at 9 a.m. for extended hours from June 27 to Sept. 7 Address: 30 Yonge St., Toronto

You can’t get more Canadian than a trip to the Hockey Hall of Fame and if you are lucky, catch a glimpse of the Stanley Cup.

The Hall of Fame has been in Toronto for nearly eight decades, having been in its permanent home at Brookfield Place for close to 33 years.

The Hockey Hall of Fame also recently unveiled its highly anticipated Olympic ’26 Exhibit, featuring mementos from the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, including the Golden Goal pucks from both the Women’s and Men’s overtime Gold Medal games.

You can purchase tickets here.

Toronto Botanical Garden

Price : Free

: Free Hours of Admission : Daily, gardens are open daily from dawn until dusk. Visitor centre, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

: Daily, gardens are open daily from dawn until dusk. Visitor centre, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Address: 777 Lawrence Ave. E., Toronto

Described as a “serene oasis” within the hustle and bustle of Toronto, the Toronto Botanical Gardens are a sanctuary for plant enthusiasts and nature lovers.

Guided tours are available from volunteer guides, but self-guided tours of the gardens are also available. The main building also houses a garden shop and an extensive horticultural library.

Photo credit: Toronto Botanical Garden

Casa Loma

Price: $45 for adults (18 to 64 years old), $40 for seniors (65 years old+) and youth (14 to 17 years old, $30 for children (4 to 13 years old), free for children under 3

Hours of Admission: Daily, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last admission 4:30 p.m.)

Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto

First built in 1914, Toronto’s castle has become a treasured heritage landmark and one of the top tourist attractions in the city.

Casa Loma sees over 650,000 visitors years to tour the castle, it’s unique architecture, and the beautiful estate gardens. While there, you check out some of the permanent installations the castle has on historical preservation including a classic car collection and the Dark Side of Toronto photo exhibit.

Tickets are available on their website or you can dine at one of the restaurants on the grounds, Liberty Cafe or Blueblood Steakhouse.

High Park Zoo

Price: Free

Free Hours of Admission: Daily, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Daily, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Address: 1873 Bloor St W, Toronto

Visiting High Park Zoo is an excellent opportunity to see one of Toronto’s best parks and check out some interesting animals. The zoo is free to visit for anyone and features capybaras, emus, peacocks, west highland cattle and more.

More details on events at the zoo can be found on their website.

Capybaras at the High Park Zoo. Photo credit: City of Toronto High Park Zoo

Canada’s Wonderland

Price: Starts at $45, add-ons are extra

Hours of Admission: Park: Sun to Thurs, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fri/Sat, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., waterpark: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 1 Canada’s Wonderland Dr., Vaughan

Just north of the City of Toronto is one of the premier amusement parks in Canada.

Canada’s Wonderland has more than 200 attractions that includes 18 roller coasters like Alpen Fury, the longest, tallest and fastest launch coaster in Canada, two children’s areas and a 20-acre water park.

You can find more details about special events, parking and other add-ons on their website.