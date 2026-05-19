An investigation is underway after a male victim died following a stabbing in Mississauga early Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.

Officers were called around 12:23 p.m. to the area of Agnes Street and Hurontario Street near Dundas Street East after reports that a male had been stabbed.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital with life‑threatening wounds and was later pronounced dead.

Police say an unknown number of suspects — possibly two — were seen fleeing eastbound on Agnes Street following the attack. No descriptions have been released.

As a precaution, schools in the area were placed in hold‑and‑secure, police said. That security measure was lifted just after 1:30 p.m.

The homicide remains under active investigation, and officers are canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and video.