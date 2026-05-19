Sleeping Vaughan homeowners awoken by armed home invaders seeking Lamborghini keys: York police

Sleeping home owners were awoken to the sight of four males armed with a gun during a Vaughan home invasion last Friday, York Regional Police say.

Investigators say four male suspects forced their way into a home in the Stormont Trail and Carling Road area at around 4:45 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2026.

“Once inside, the suspects woke and confronted the sleeping homeowners and threatened them with a firearm,” a police release states.

Investigators say the suspects demanded money, jewelry, and the keys to the victim’s Lamborghini.

“The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, in tandem with a dark-coloured sedan driven by a fifth unidentified suspect,” the release adds.

The suspects were all wearing dark-coloured clothing.