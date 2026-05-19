StatCan to release April inflation report, oil shock expected to drive prices higher

Diesel prices are seen at a gas station in Montreal on Thursday, April 9, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 19, 2026 6:19 am.

Last Updated May 19, 2026 6:52 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada will release its latest reading for inflation today when it reports its consumer price index for April.

The annual pace of inflation is expected to top three per cent for the first time since 2023 as Canadians grapple with the oil shock from the war in Iran.

A Reuters poll of economists is calling for the headline inflation figure to hit 3.1 per cent, up from 2.4 per cent in March, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Oil prices have soared since late February as Iran shuttered the Strait of Hormuz in response to U.S. and Israeli attacks.

The Bank of Canada has signalled it will look through the initial inflationary spike tied to higher gasoline prices, but will act to ensure price pressures don’t become entrenched.

The central bank’s next interest rate announcement is set for June 10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 off-duty Toronto police officers facing 'serious' charges in Spain

Three off-duty Toronto cops are facing "serious" charges in Spain, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) has confirmed. "The officers were on vacation and were not travelling in any official capacity," a...

34m ago

Ford government to extend last call provincewide for FIFA World Cup

Ontarians will be able to drink later into the early morning hours during the FIFA World Cup. The Ford government is expected to announce plans to extend last call until 4 a.m for the duration of...

EXCLUSIVE

3h ago

Toronto, York police increase patrols after deadly shooting at San Diego mosque

Toronto‑area police services are increasing visible patrols and reassuring Muslim communities after a shooting at an Islamic centre in San Diego left one man dead and another injured, an attack U.S....

6m ago

Girl, 8, seriously injured in Hamilton hit‑and‑run; police searching for pickup driver

Hamilton police are searching for the driver of a maroon pickup truck towing a boat trailer after an 8‑year‑old girl was struck and seriously injured while riding her scooter in Stoney Creek on Monday. The...

19m ago

Top Stories

3 off-duty Toronto police officers facing 'serious' charges in Spain

Three off-duty Toronto cops are facing "serious" charges in Spain, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) has confirmed. "The officers were on vacation and were not travelling in any official capacity," a...

34m ago

Ford government to extend last call provincewide for FIFA World Cup

Ontarians will be able to drink later into the early morning hours during the FIFA World Cup. The Ford government is expected to announce plans to extend last call until 4 a.m for the duration of...

EXCLUSIVE

3h ago

Toronto, York police increase patrols after deadly shooting at San Diego mosque

Toronto‑area police services are increasing visible patrols and reassuring Muslim communities after a shooting at an Islamic centre in San Diego left one man dead and another injured, an attack U.S....

6m ago

Girl, 8, seriously injured in Hamilton hit‑and‑run; police searching for pickup driver

Hamilton police are searching for the driver of a maroon pickup truck towing a boat trailer after an 8‑year‑old girl was struck and seriously injured while riding her scooter in Stoney Creek on Monday. The...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Heat warning in place for GTA with storm risk

Dangerously hot temperatures are sweeping the Greater Toronto Area. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has the long-range forecast.

14h ago

4:17
Heat warnings in place for Victoria Day

The first long weekend of the summer sees temperatures soaring toward 30 C, with heat warnings in place in the GTA. Michelle Mackey with how long it will last and when the hot streak will break.

17h ago

2:49
Fireworks store in Etobicoke set ablaze after vehicle drives into it

A fireworks store in Etobicoke went up in flames after a vehicle drove into it early Monday morning. Shauna Hunt reports.

19h ago

2:03
Tornado season starts in Ontario 

Ontario’s first tornado for the season touched down earlier this month. David Zura explains where and visits one community that’s nearly done picking up two years later.

May 17, 2026 10:29 pm EST EST

1:10
Heat warning issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA

Environment Canada has issued a yellow-level heat warning for the city of Toronto and multiple surrounding areas.

May 17, 2026 8:06 pm EST EST

More Videos