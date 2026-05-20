GO train delays at Union Station due to signal issue

GO Transit train riders heading into Union Station on Wednesday morning could face delays due to a signal issue east of the transit hub.

“Trains on the Lakeshore East, Stouffville, and Richmond Hill lines pass through this area, but delays may impact all lines travelling in and out of Union Station,” GO states on its website.

The transit agency says crews are on site to fix the issue as soon as possible but that riders should allow for extra travel time.

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