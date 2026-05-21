‘Baffling’: Reaction to Alberta’s referendum on a separation referendum

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Thursday that a referendum on Oct. 19 will include a question about whether Albertans want, at a future date, to hold a binding referendum on the province quitting Canada.

“Kicking the can down the road only prolongs a very emotional and important debate,” Smith said in televised speech. “It’s time to have a vote, understand the will of Albertans on this subject, and move on.”

Here’s what some are saying about the premier’s announcement:

“She’s just alienated the most hardcore portion of her base…. The 301,620 people that signed the petition are smart enough to see through it, and she has just created an unstoppable political force in the province of Alberta that will be rallying against her.” — Jeff Rath, lawyer for Stay Free Alberta, the separatist group behind a referendum petition that is now tied up in court

“A vote to have a vote is the literal definition of kicking the can down the road.” — Cam Davies, leader of the pro-independence Republican Party of Alberta

“This spring and summer, we’re going to be knocking on doors, we’re going to be talking to our neighbours, we’re going to be mobilizing, we’re going to make sure that Danielle Smith and the separatists get the defeat they so richly deserve.” — Alberta Opposition Leader Naheed Nenshi

“I’m a strong Canadian federalist, a proud Albertan and a proud Canadian. I want a strong Alberta within a united Canada, and all Conservatives will be campaigning for Canadian unity in Alberta.” — Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre

“This baffling, referendum-on-a-referendum question will do nothing to settle anything. It adds another layer of confusion. It will divide. It will distract. It will damage.” — Alberta Liberal member of Parliament Corey Hogan

“As we take note of Premier Smith’s address this evening, we remain focused on building a stronger Canada for all in full partnership with Alberta and to the benefit of all Albertans and all Canadians.” — Dominic LeBlanc, federal intergovernmental affairs minister

“When families are focused on affordability, access to quality public health care and strong public education, moving forward with a referendum to do another referendum does nothing to help and wastes our money.” — Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack

“Danielle Smith decided that six months of a divisive campaign and economic damage to Alberta isn’t long enough. She wants to hold a referendum on holding a referendum to break up Canada.” — Thomas Lukaszuk, organizer of the pro-Canada Forever Canadian petition

“Now, all Albertans know what we have always known: you can’t trust Danielle Smith. She’s a traitor and a separatist…. We can see with our own two eyes that Smith cares more about her own survival than the Canada we know, which is founded on Treaty.” — Chief Billy-Joe Tuccaro of the Mikisew Cree First Nation

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2026.

The Canadian Press