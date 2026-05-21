2 people struck by school bus in Bolton, OPP say

Two people are injured after being struck by a school bus in Bolton, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

OPP officers responded to an area of King Street East on Thursday morning. It is unclear when the collision occurred, but the OPP posted about the incident on X just before 9:15 a.m.

Police say two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

No injuries were reported on the school bus.

Police have closed King Street East between John Street and James Street for the collision investigation.