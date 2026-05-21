Canadian Gaza flotilla members being deported from Israel to Turkey: Anand

Activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla comfort each other upon their arrival at Istanbul Airport, in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, May 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 21, 2026 2:59 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2026 4:16 pm.

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Canadians who were on board a flotilla heading to Gaza that was intercepted by Israel are safe and are being transferred to Turkey.

Activists say 12 Canadians were among the Global Sumud Flotilla participants detained by Israel.

“Consular officials will be present to meet and support Canadians upon their arrival in Istanbul. Officials at our Embassy in Tel Aviv have been engaged throughout and remain on standby to provide immediate assistance. Canada expects full respect for the rights and safety of all civilians,” Anand said in a statement posted on X Thursday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney described Israel’s treatment of flotilla members as “abominable” and “unacceptable” Wednesday after video emerged showing kneeling activists with their hands bound behind their backs being taunted by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Also on Wednesday, Anand told reporters she had directed Global Affairs Canada to summon Israel’s ambassador over the treatment of Canadians on board the flotilla. She reiterated that summons in her social media statement on Thursday, but did not indicate whether Ambassador Iddo Moed had met with either her or her officials.

The Canadian Press asked Israel’s embassy in Canada about the summons on Wednesday. In a response sent Thursday, the spokesperson said Moed had “no comment at this time.”

The flotilla, which consisted of about 420 activists and 41 boats, attempted to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza and bring humanitarian aid to the war-torn region.

All of the activists boarded planes bound for Istanbul on Thursday. Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported they were expected to be taken for medical checkups.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “all foreign activists” from the flotilla had been deported.

Israel has called the flotilla “a PR stunt at the service of Hamas” with no real intent to deliver aid to Gaza. The boats carry a symbolic amount of aid.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he ordered the activists’ deportation “as soon as possible” and rebuked Ben-Gvir over the video. Netanyahu said although Israel has every right to stop “provocative flotillas of Hamas terrorist supporters,” Ben-Gvir’s treatment of the activists was “not in line with Israel’s values and norms.”

Ben-Gvir is already sanctioned by Canada for repeatedly inciting violence and is banned from travelling to the country.

Ontario Liberal MP Salma Zahid said in a statement shared online that Canada should impose broad-based sanctions against the Netanyahu government due to Ben-Gvir remaining in cabinet.

“It is time for Canada to go further and impose strong, broad-based sanctions on the Netanyahu government. Clearly, Netanyahu supports and endorses his Minister’s violent and illegal behaviour,” she wrote.

“Canada’s support for human rights and international law must be backed by action.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

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