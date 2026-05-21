The province’s police watchdog has laid a series of serious charges against a former Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officer after reopening a decades‑old sexual assault investigation.

Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Director Joseph Martino said he has reasonable grounds to believe the former officer, Kevin Seamons, committed multiple criminal offences against a female in connection with allegations dating back to 2003.

The SIU originally investigated the matter in 2003, but the case was relaunched in 2024 after the woman involved came forward with new information.

As a result of the renewed investigation, Seamons is now facing a total of 22 charges, including six counts of sexual assault, seven counts of sexual exploitation, sexual assault with a weapon, six counts of breach of trust, assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.

A Canada‑wide warrant was issued for Seamons’ arrest. He was taken into custody on Wednesday by RCMP officers in Morinville, Alta., the SIU said.

He has since been released on conditions, including an order prohibiting him from communicating directly or indirectly with the complainant.

Seamons is scheduled to appear in court in Oshawa on June 5.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged or a firearm was discharged at a person.