RCMP has duty to reveal guns used in Tumbler Ridge shooting, advocacy groups say

Candles sit on the ground as people attend a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting, in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted May 21, 2026 11:34 am.

Last Updated May 21, 2026 12:13 pm.

OTTAWA — Two gun control advocacy groups are renewing their calls for information about the firearms used in the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., in February.

PolySeSouvient and Danforth Families for Safe Communities say the RCMP has a duty to disclose which guns were involved in the Feb. 10 shootings that left nine people dead, including Jesse Van Rootselaar, the young assailant.

In a media statement, the groups say withholding this information prevents informed debate about Canada’s gun control laws and how they are enforced.

They say the RCMP has not explained how disclosing the models and legal status of the firearms would compromise the ongoing police investigation.

The two groups were among five advocacy organizations that told the RCMP in a March letter they were “alarmed and disappointed” that the force had not yet released basic information about the guns.

The Canadian Press is part of a consortium of media outlets that is taking legal action to obtain information about guns used in the mass shooting and firearms seized from the home of Van Rootselaar.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

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