Yesavage brilliant as Blue Jays narrowly beat Yankees 2-1

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura).

By Jerry Beach, The Associated Press

Posted May 21, 2026 5:45 am.

Last Updated May 21, 2026 5:48 am.

Trey Yesavage outpitched Cam Schlittler in a marquee matchup between young aces, and the Toronto Blue Jays edged the New York Yankees 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Following a rain delay that lasted more than two hours, the right-handers traded zeros until the seventh inning — when Toronto loaded the bases with nobody out on an infield single, a walk and a bunt single. 

Andrés Giménez then fouled off seven pitches, five with two strikes, before drawing an 11-pitch walk that scored Ernie Clement and chased Schlittler. One out later, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lofted a sacrifice fly against Jake Bird to make it 2-0.

Yesavage (2-1) allowed just two hits and walked none while striking out eight over six shutout innings. The 22-year-old, who retained his rookie status after throwing 14 regular-season innings last year, has a 1.07 ERA in five starts after missing the first month this season due to a right shoulder impingement.

Three of his strikeouts came against Aaron Judge, who fanned all four times up.

Mason Fluharty, Jeff Hoffman and Tyler Rogers combined for six outs before the Yankees threatened against Louis Varland in the ninth. He gave up two hits and Paul Goldschmidt’s run-scoring comebacker before striking out Amed Rosario with a 99 mph fastball to earn his sixth save.

Schlittler (6-2) allowed eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts as his major league-leading ERA rose to 1.50.

It was the first time Yesavage and Schlittler have squared off after both authored dominant performances as rookies in the playoffs last year. Schlittler threw eight innings in a 4-0 win over rival Boston in the decisive game of their AL Wild Card Series to advance New York to the Division Series against Toronto, where Yesavage tossed 5 1/3 hitless innings with 11 strikeouts in a Game 2 victory.

The start of this one was delayed by rain at the start for 2 hours, 11 minutes.

LHP Carlos Rodón (0-1, 5.63 ERA) pitches for the Yankees in Thursday’s series finale. The Blue Jays hadn’t announced a scheduled starter, though RHP Spencer Miles (1-0, 2.55) is expected to pitch the bulk of the innings in some capacity.

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