Woman found dead in Toronto parking garage, police say

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is shown behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 23, 2026 12:37 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2026 1:08 pm.

A woman was found dead inside a Toronto parking garage early Saturday morning.

Police were flagged down in the area of Dundas Street and Seaton Street, near Moss Park, just before 9:30 a.m. for a “medical complaint.”

Upon inspection, officers discovered the body of a dead woman inside a nearby parking garage.

Police say the case is classified as “suspicious” and investigation is ongoing.

No other details were provided.

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