Woman found dead in Toronto parking garage, police say
Posted May 23, 2026 12:37 pm.
Last Updated May 23, 2026 1:08 pm.
A woman was found dead inside a Toronto parking garage early Saturday morning.
Police were flagged down in the area of Dundas Street and Seaton Street, near Moss Park, just before 9:30 a.m. for a “medical complaint.”
Upon inspection, officers discovered the body of a dead woman inside a nearby parking garage.
Police say the case is classified as “suspicious” and investigation is ongoing.
No other details were provided.