1 person rescued, 1 missing after boat capsizes off Cherry beach
Posted May 27, 2026 2:38 pm.
Last Updated May 27, 2026 4:27 pm.
The Toronto police marine unit is searching the waters off Cherry Beach after a small inflatable boat capsized in the area on Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the area around 1:45 p.m. and were able to rescue one person from the water.
A man in his 40s was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but his condition is not life-threatening.
The search is continuing for one other person who remains outstanding
More to come