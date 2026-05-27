1 person rescued, 1 missing after boat capsizes off Cherry beach

A police marine boat is seen searching the waters of Cherry Beach on May 27, 2026. CITYNEWS

By Dilshad Burman

Posted May 27, 2026 2:38 pm.

Last Updated May 27, 2026 4:27 pm.

The Toronto police marine unit is searching the waters off Cherry Beach after a small inflatable boat capsized in the area on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the area around 1:45 p.m. and were able to rescue one person from the water.

A man in his 40s was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but his condition is not life-threatening.

The search is continuing for one other person who remains outstanding

More to come

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