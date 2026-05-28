Toronto man gets 33 years in U.S. prison over ‘sextortion scheme’ targeting children

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia says the sentence comes after 40-year-old Ramanan Pathmanathan pleaded guilty in January to one count each of production of child pornography and coercion and enticement of a minor. Photo: US ATTORNEY.

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2026 5:48 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2026 6:02 am.

American authorities say a Toronto man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison in what they describe as a “prolific sextortion scheme” that targeted more than 100 children across the United States.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia says the sentence comes after 40-year-old Ramanan Pathmanathan pleaded guilty in January to one count each of production of child pornography and coercion and enticement of a minor.

The office says in a news release that the prison term will run after the 12-year sentence Pathmanathan is currently serving in Canada, where he pleaded guilty to similar offences in the fall of 2022.

It says Pathmanathan’s U.S. sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release, and he must also register as a sex offender.

The release says court documents show Pathmanathan used multiple social media accounts, primarily Instagram and Facebook Messenger, to get in touch with at least 145 girls and boys, some as young as six years old.

It says he demanded they engage in sexually explicit conduct while on video chats with him, including exposing their genitals and engaging in sexual acts with dogs, siblings and other relatives.

The news release says he recorded what the children did and saved the files to his computer, then threatened to send images to the friends and family of any children who wanted to stop participating or blocked his social media accounts.

“This defendant spent years methodically hunting children online. He targeted more than 145 victims, some as young as six, and subjected them to horrors no child should ever experience,” U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said in a statement.

“The United States will not allow international borders to serve as a refuge for those who prey on children, and I am grateful to our Canadian partners for ensuring this predator faced justice on both sides of the border.”

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Union Station security targeting homeless people ahead of World Cup, Toronto group says

Community advocates allege homeless people have been facing escalating violence at the hands of security guards at Toronto's Union Station in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup tournament.  Members...

2h ago

Man missing after boat capsizes off Cherry Beach

A man is missing after an inflated boat capsized off of Cherry Beach on Wednesday. Police were called to the area around 1:45 p.m. and the marine unit was able to rescue one man from the water. The...

Just now

Little has changed since Kenneth Law's arrest, says father whose son died by suicide

TORONTO — Years after Kenneth Law's arrest, a father who holds the Ontario man responsible for his son's death by suicide says little has been done to rein in the online trade of lethal substances that...

2h ago

As World Cup nears, intelligence agency warns of increased human trafficking risk

OTTAWA — As Canada prepares to host World Cup soccer, the federal financial intelligence agency is warning that major sporting events can heighten the risk of vulnerable people being exploited by human...

2h ago

Top Stories

Union Station security targeting homeless people ahead of World Cup, Toronto group says

Community advocates allege homeless people have been facing escalating violence at the hands of security guards at Toronto's Union Station in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup tournament.  Members...

2h ago

Man missing after boat capsizes off Cherry Beach

A man is missing after an inflated boat capsized off of Cherry Beach on Wednesday. Police were called to the area around 1:45 p.m. and the marine unit was able to rescue one man from the water. The...

Just now

Little has changed since Kenneth Law's arrest, says father whose son died by suicide

TORONTO — Years after Kenneth Law's arrest, a father who holds the Ontario man responsible for his son's death by suicide says little has been done to rein in the online trade of lethal substances that...

2h ago

As World Cup nears, intelligence agency warns of increased human trafficking risk

OTTAWA — As Canada prepares to host World Cup soccer, the federal financial intelligence agency is warning that major sporting events can heighten the risk of vulnerable people being exploited by human...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Quiet, sunny and seasonal all week long

The sunny and seasonal weather will continue all week long and into the month of June. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

2:42
Violent home invasion in Mississauga leaves two injured, suspects on the run

Peel Regional Police say two people were taken to the hospital after a violent home‑invasion robbery in Mississauga early Wednesday, where multiple armed suspects forced their way into a residence before fleeing the scene.

20h ago

0:20
Here's how much gas prices are set to drop on Thursday

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area will see another round of relief at the pumps on Thursday.

21h ago

2:21
GTA temperatures remain in mid, upper 20s as sunshine continues

Temperatures in the GTA are expected to remain in the mid, to upper 20s as sunshine continues throughout the week.

16h ago

0:50
Potential meteor reported flashing across sky in Southern Ontario

Some residents in Southern Ontario reported seeing potential meteor sightings, lighting up the sky in the region early Wednesday morning.

18h ago

More Videos