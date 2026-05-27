Blue Jays acquire Connor Seabold from Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Connor Seabold throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (Ben Jackson/AP).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 27, 2026 1:39 pm.

Last Updated May 27, 2026 1:45 pm.

The Toronto Blue Jays are reuniting with a familiar face, acquiring reliever Connor Seabold from the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Toronto is sending reliever Juanmi Vasquez to Detroit as part of the deal.

Seabold, 30, signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays over the winter but was released ahead of the season. He appeared in six Spring Training games with the Jays, registering a 6.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts across 6 2/3 innings. He then joined the Tigers and pitched to a 3.45 ERA across 11 games before being designated for assignment on May 24.

Vasquez, 22, has made 12 appearances with high-A Vancouver this season, posting a 5.87 ERA and striking out 35 batters over 23 innings pitched.

The Blue Jays, who are concluding their series against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, travel to Baltimore for a four-game series starting Thursday before their next off day, slated for June 1.

The club has been ravaged by injuries all season, recently losing multiple pitchers (Tommy Nance, Joe Mantiply and Dylan Cease). Others currently on the injured list include Jose Berrios (out for the season), Cody Ponce (out for the season), Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, Bowden Francis (out for the season), Yimi Garcia and Lazaro Estrada.

On the position-player side, the club is without Addison Barger, Alejandro Kirk, and Anthony Santander (out for the season). Vladimir Guerrero Jr. returned to Wednesday’s lineup after missing the first two games against the Marlins due to an elbow contusion sustained on a hit-by-pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Patrick Corbin is expected to start for the Blue Jays on Thursday in Baltimore.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC staff say they're advancing safety initiatives as AI and barrier pilot projects launch

The latest TTC safety plan involves increased staffing, quicker responsiveness, new technology and work to prepare for platform-edge doors.

5m ago

Mississauga home invasion leaves 2 injured after armed suspects force their way into residence

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say two people were taken to the hospital after a violent home‑invasion robbery in Mississauga early Wednesday, where multiple armed suspects forced their way into a residence...

1h ago

Former cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault says he will resign as an MP this summer

OTTAWA — Former environment minister Steven Guilbeault announced Wednesday that he will resign as a member of Parliament this summer following significant changes to federal climate policy under Prime...

1h ago

Former Vaughan city employee charged after minors allegedly confined, 1 sexually assaulted at community centre

Charles Manickam, 65, of Vaughan, is facing charges, York police said.

2h ago

Top Stories

TTC staff say they're advancing safety initiatives as AI and barrier pilot projects launch

The latest TTC safety plan involves increased staffing, quicker responsiveness, new technology and work to prepare for platform-edge doors.

5m ago

Mississauga home invasion leaves 2 injured after armed suspects force their way into residence

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say two people were taken to the hospital after a violent home‑invasion robbery in Mississauga early Wednesday, where multiple armed suspects forced their way into a residence...

1h ago

Former cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault says he will resign as an MP this summer

OTTAWA — Former environment minister Steven Guilbeault announced Wednesday that he will resign as a member of Parliament this summer following significant changes to federal climate policy under Prime...

1h ago

Former Vaughan city employee charged after minors allegedly confined, 1 sexually assaulted at community centre

Charles Manickam, 65, of Vaughan, is facing charges, York police said.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
GTA temperatures remain in mid, upper 20s as sunshine continues

Temperatures in the GTA are expected to remain in the mid, to upper 20s as sunshine continues throughout the week.

5h ago

2:44
Remaining warm and dry for the rest of the week

The weather will stay steady all week, remaining warm and dry through the weekend. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

3:03
City of Mississauga dropping Paramount Fine Foods Centre name

City of Mississauga staff say they will be dropping the Paramount Fine Foods Centre name over a dispute involving fees under a naming rights contract. The company's CEO is questioning the move amid talks. Nick Westoll reports.

19h ago

1:59
Free use of sports equipment just a click away in Brampton

They're like vending machines but for sports equipment, and it's all free. Audra Brown with a look at a new project in Brampton that's helping to make outdoor recreation accessible to everyone.

19h ago

2:02
Fatal fall from North York high-rise investigated by police watchdog

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man fell to his death from a North York high-rise on Monday night.

23h ago

More Videos