Blue Jays acquire Connor Seabold from Tigers

The Toronto Blue Jays are reuniting with a familiar face, acquiring reliever Connor Seabold from the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Toronto is sending reliever Juanmi Vasquez to Detroit as part of the deal.

Seabold, 30, signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays over the winter but was released ahead of the season. He appeared in six Spring Training games with the Jays, registering a 6.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts across 6 2/3 innings. He then joined the Tigers and pitched to a 3.45 ERA across 11 games before being designated for assignment on May 24.

Vasquez, 22, has made 12 appearances with high-A Vancouver this season, posting a 5.87 ERA and striking out 35 batters over 23 innings pitched.

The Blue Jays, who are concluding their series against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, travel to Baltimore for a four-game series starting Thursday before their next off day, slated for June 1.

The club has been ravaged by injuries all season, recently losing multiple pitchers (Tommy Nance, Joe Mantiply and Dylan Cease). Others currently on the injured list include Jose Berrios (out for the season), Cody Ponce (out for the season), Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, Bowden Francis (out for the season), Yimi Garcia and Lazaro Estrada.

On the position-player side, the club is without Addison Barger, Alejandro Kirk, and Anthony Santander (out for the season). Vladimir Guerrero Jr. returned to Wednesday’s lineup after missing the first two games against the Marlins due to an elbow contusion sustained on a hit-by-pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Patrick Corbin is expected to start for the Blue Jays on Thursday in Baltimore.