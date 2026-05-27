Toronto police are investigating three separate overnight shootings across the city early Wednesday, each leaving behind property damage but no reported injuries.

Officers were called to a townhouse complex at 1:30 a.m. near Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street after reports of gunfire. Police say they found evidence of shots fired and damage to a window. No injuries were reported.

Roughly 90 minutes later, police responded to another gunfire call just before 3 a.m. in the Islington and Bering area of Etobicoke. Officers located shell casings and damage to a residence. No one was hurt.

Just after 4 a.m., officers were called to downtown Toronto for reports of gunshots near Bay and Charles. Police found evidence of a firearm discharge and damage to a vehicle.

As part of the investigation, Charles Street was closed between Yonge and Bay for several hours.

Toronto police have not confirmed whether the three shootings are connected.

Anyone with information, dashcam footage or security video from the affected areas is asked to contact investigators or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.