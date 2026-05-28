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The Pope calls for AI regulation. Will Canada listen?

Pope Leo XIV speaks during the presentation of his first encyclical, "Magnifica humanitas: On Safeguarding the Human Person in the Time of Artificial Intelligence," at the Vatican, Monday, May 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) 2026 Copyright The Associated Press

By Analysis by the Big Story podcast

Posted May 28, 2026 10:08 am.

In his first ever encyclical, titled “Magnifica Humanitas”– or Magnificent Humanity– Pope Leo XIV says AI needs to be “disarmed.”

It’s a sweeping document, introduced to the world by Pope Leo himself, a first for a papal encyclical, calling for the leaders to make sure the new technology is developed for the common good. To ensure that, he explicitly calls for more government regulation in the industry.

Host Maria Kestane speaks with Dr. Gerard Ryan from the Regis St. Michael Faculty of Theology at the University of Toronto to discuss the weight an encyclical has on public policy, what it means for Leo’s pontificate, and whether or not Prime Minister Mark Carney will take note.

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