Man in his 20s killed in North York shooting
Posted May 29, 2026 10:47 pm.
Last Updated May 30, 2026 7:11 am.
A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in North York late Friday evening.
Police were called to the Sheppard Avenue West and Magellan Drive area at around 10:15 p.m.
The man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say the suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle. No further suspect description was immediately available.