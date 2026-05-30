Brampton man dead following multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A Brampton man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga early Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say just after midnight, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in a crash on the southbound lanes of Highway 410 near Derry Road East.

A 48-year-old man from Brampton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for five hours as police investigated the crash, but they do not believe foul play was involved in the man’s death.