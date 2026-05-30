Fire forces early morning evacuation at Fairmont Royal York hotel

A two-alarm fire briefly forced the evacuation of a downtown hotel on Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to the Fairmont Royal York on Front Street just before 5:30 a.m. following reports of a fire inside a laundry shute.

Fire officials say the hotel was safely evacuated and that the fire is now under control. No injuries have been reported.

Guests were being allowed back into the building just before 7:30 a.m.