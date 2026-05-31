Aggressive driving, racing leaves man critically injured in Hwy 401 west crash in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police investigating after a man was critically injured in a crash on Highway 401 near Renforth Road on May 31, 2026. ONTARIO511

By John Marchesan

Posted May 31, 2026 2:09 pm.

Last Updated May 31, 2026 2:23 pm.

Police say aggressive driving and racing are likely responsible for a man suffering life-threatening injuries after he was struck on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police say just after noon, a pickup truck with a trailer was on the shoulder of the westbound express lanes of the highway near Renforth Drive when two vehicles, which were reported “driving aggressively and racing with one another,” struck the man who had gotten out to inspect his load.

Police say the man was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the vehicle that struck the man did stop but that a second vehicle fled the scene.

“We are appealing for that driver to come forward to speak with officers, and to any witnesses with dashcam that saw these two vehicles – both vehicles described as BMWs, driving at high rates of speed, aggressive driving, racing one another, resulting in a collision that has caused serious, life-threatening injuries at this time,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in a social media update.

The westbound express lanes of the highway have been closed for the investigation from Highway 427, and there is no access from Eglinton Avenue.

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