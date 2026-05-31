Parents scrambling as Mississauga school announces imminent closure

Parents in Mississauga are left with little time after ABC Montessori announced this week that it will not reopen in September. The school blames zoning policy, while the city says the school has been noncompliant for a decade. David Zura explains.

By David Zura

Posted May 31, 2026 11:23 am.

Last Updated May 31, 2026 11:24 am.

More than 150 families have been left scrambling after a Mississauga school suddenly announced it will not reopen in September. ABC Montessori private school says it was forced into the decision after recent zoning enforcement action from the city.

Dozens of parents rallied in support of the school on Friday afternoon, saying their only options are to either save the school or try to find new schools months after most enrollment periods have closed.

In a statement to CityNews, a spokesperson for the City of Mississauga says ABC Montessori has been operating without zoning approval since 2016, saying in part, “Following a recent complaint, City staff conducted a review … As a result, enforcement action was initiated.”

According to zoning regulations, schools are prohibited in the area where ABC is located, mostly due to the overhead flight paths heading to Pearson airport. However, some do operate, either by being grandfathered in, or by applying for a minor variance, something ABC Montessori had been doing. Their applications had been repeatedly approved until 2011, when the approval was appealed by the City. The Ontario Municipal Board, now the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT), ruled the school could remain in its location for five more years, but would receive no further extensions.

“I can’t move too far away from here, otherwise I lose the community. I have to start afresh,” said school co-owner and director Raj Vekaria on why he didn’t just relocate. “In this particular area, there are no buildings with the right zoning.”

Vekaria added that when it came time to consider re-applying, he was told he could not.

“Spending that kind of money, going all the way to OLT with very little chance of success, is what deters us. Do we pay all those fees for lawyers, tribunals and city planners or do they do we use that money to improve facilities in the school?”

In a statement to CityNews, Coun. Natalie Hart said she understands the frustration families are feeling, especially with September planning underway.

“My office has asked staff to continue providing clear information on available planning options should the owner decide to pursue them,” she wrote.

Local MPP Deepak Anand tells CityNews he will be urging the city and mayor to work toward a pathway toward compliance.

“If he’s able to apply for the variance and if he’s able to showcase the way he’s showcased in the past, I’m sure the outcome could be positive, and of course, if he’s not going to apply, he’s not gonna get it.”

Sign outside the ABC Montessori school in Mississauga is shown. CITYNEWS/David Zura
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